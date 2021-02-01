UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Fashion Firm ASOS Buys Key Arcadia Brands For 330 Mn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:23 PM

UK fashion firm ASOS buys key Arcadia brands for 330 mn

British online fashion group ASOS has agreed to buy four key brands including Topshop from collapsed retail group Arcadia for 330 million ($452 million, 372 million euros), administrators said Monday

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :British online fashion group ASOS has agreed to buy four key brands including Topshop from collapsed retail group Arcadia for 330 million ($452 million, 372 million Euros), administrators said Monday.

"The joint administrators to the Arcadia Group Ltd and various subsidiaries announce the sale of Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands to ASOS Plc. The sale will generate total proceeds of �330 million," administrators Deloitte said in a statement.

"Under the terms of the transaction, ASOS will acquire the brands, intellectual property and inventory. In addition, approximately 300 employees across design, buying and retail partnerships will transfer to ASOS." The transaction, excludes the retail store network of of Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge, and has sparked concern over potential job cuts.

A source close to the matter told AFP that the store closures would put 2,500 jobs at risk.

The deal is expected to complete on Thursday.

The announcement comes after ASOS-rival Boohoo announced on Friday that it was in talks with Arcadia administrators to buy three of its brands comprising Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton.

Boohoo also agreed last week to purchase the intellectual property assets of failed department store chain Debenhams.

Both Arcadia and Debenhams collapsed in December -- together risking the loss of 25,000 jobs -- having struggled to transition from a bricks-and-mortar business long before the coronavirus pandemic forced shoppers online.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Job Sale Buy December From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ICC expresses surprise over beautiful cricket grou ..

3 minutes ago

KPRA permits 28 firms to operate under standard ra ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Orders Analysis of Potential Creation of Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Amir Khan reacts to boxer’s death in Karachi

20 minutes ago

UK's Johnson condemns Myanmar coup, Suu Kyi impris ..

3 minutes ago

Japan urges Myanmar military to free Suu Kyi, rest ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.