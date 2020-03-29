UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Faces Economic Collapse Without Assistance From International Partners - Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Ukraine is in a difficult economic situation due to the coronavirus pandemic and could face default if international partners do not provide Kiev with assistance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

"Because of the coronavirus, Ukraine has actually reached a crossroads and has two paths.

The first is the adoption of two important laws. After that, we will receive support from our international financial partners in the amount of at least $10 billion. This is necessary to stabilize the economy and overcome the crisis. The second way - the failure to adopt these laws. In this case, we will face the decline of the economy and the threat of default," Zelenskyy said.

