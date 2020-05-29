UrduPoint.com
UN Welcomes France's Action To Uphold Oil Embargo On Libya - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

UN Welcomes France's Action to Uphold Oil Embargo on Libya - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The UN Support Mission in Libya welcomed France's action that stopped Libya-bound tanker from loading oil, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

Media reported on Thursday that a French navy frigate stopped a tanker from loading refined oil products from Libya's eastern port of Tobruk, and prevented the ship from reaching its destination, according to Bloomberg.

"The UN welcomes France's actions and all efforts to uphold the UN oil embargo, as stipulated in UN resolutions," Haq said.

The French frigate was on the naval European Union's Operation IRINI, set to monitor the UN arms embargo on Libya.

"This type of concerted collective action is a good example of how the international community can cooperate to uphold implementation of Security Council resolutions," Haq added.

The spokesman also stressed that the Libyan National Oil Corporation, based in Tripoli, is the only sovereign institution, legally able to sell or purchase oil and oil-related products.

The European Union launched Operation IRINI on March 31. It succeeds Operation Sophia, which had a specific focus on rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, after the mission collapsed when the Italian authorities stopped accepting rescue vessels.

According to the EU, Operation IRINI's main task is to fully enforce the UN arms embargo on Libya through the use of maritime, aerial and satellite assets.

