UrduPoint.com

Uniper Initiates Arbitration Against Russia's Gazprom Over Damages - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Uniper Initiates Arbitration Against Russia's Gazprom Over Damages - Statement

Germany's largest gas importer Uniper announced on Wednesday that it is initiating arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom Export over damages due to undelivered gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Germany's largest gas importer Uniper announced on Wednesday that it is initiating arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom Export over damages due to undelivered gas.

"Uniper has initiated arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom Export (GPE) before an international arbitral tribunal...

In the proceedings which will take place in Stockholm, Uniper is claiming damages incurred by the company in connection with the gas volumes not delivered by GPE since June," the statement read.

The German company estimates that the gas replacement costs alone, currently amount to at least 11.6 billion Euros ($12.02 billion) and will continue to grow until the end of 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Company Germany Stockholm June Gas Billion

Recent Stories

PPP has direct hand on pulse of general public: Na ..

PPP has direct hand on pulse of general public: Najam

2 minutes ago
 KP Governor calls on his Sindh counterpart

KP Governor calls on his Sindh counterpart

2 minutes ago
 Fog to continue this week; causes inconvenience to ..

Fog to continue this week; causes inconvenience to travelers, sensitive groups

2 minutes ago
 NAB-KP cancels interviews of Law Officers

NAB-KP cancels interviews of Law Officers

2 minutes ago
 UNDP, Japan to work together for stabilization, ec ..

UNDP, Japan to work together for stabilization, economic recovery, local governa ..

22 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup: MP Black, FG/Din Polo wi ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup: MP Black, FG/Din Polo win second day matches

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.