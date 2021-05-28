US 2022 Budget Requests $750Mln to Boost Agencies Affected by SolarWinds Attack - Proposal

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US budget request for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 includes a $750 million Cybersecurity Reserve to be allocated to nine Federal agencies most impacted by the SolarWinds cyber attack, according to the congressional budget justification released by the State Department on Friday.

"The FY 2022 President's Budget includes a Cybersecurity Reserve of $750 million and allocates these resources to nine agencies that were most significantly impacted by the SolarWinds attack," the document said.

The United States accused Russia of carrying out the SolarWinds attack on numerous government agencies and private entities through exploiting vulnerabilities of commercial patches and updates. Russia denies any wrongdoing.