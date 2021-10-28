US Budgets $60.8Bln for National Intelligence Programs in 2021 - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United States budgeted $60.8 billion for intelligence agencies in 2021, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said on Wednesday.

"Beyond the disclosure of the NIP top-line figure, there will be no other disclosures of currently classified NIP (National Intelligence Program) budget information.

The only exceptions to the foregoing are for unclassified appropriation," DNI said in a press release.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Defense Department reported a top-line 2021 amount for military intelligence programs of $23.3 billion. It was unclear whether the amount for military intelligence is included in the $60.8 billion reported in the DNI release.

A US law requires the disclosure within 30 days of the September 30 end of the US fiscal year, according to the release.