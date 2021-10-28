UrduPoint.com

US Budgets $60.8Bln For National Intelligence Programs In 2021 - Director

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Budgets $60.8Bln for National Intelligence Programs in 2021 - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United States budgeted $60.8 billion for intelligence agencies in 2021, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said on Wednesday.

"Beyond the disclosure of the NIP top-line figure, there will be no other disclosures of currently classified NIP (National Intelligence Program) budget information.

The only exceptions to the foregoing are for unclassified appropriation," DNI said in a press release.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Defense Department reported a top-line 2021 amount for military intelligence programs of $23.3 billion. It was unclear whether the amount for military intelligence is included in the $60.8 billion reported in the DNI release.

A US law requires the disclosure within 30 days of the September 30 end of the US fiscal year, according to the release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget United States September Billion

Recent Stories

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

36 minutes ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

36 minutes ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia and Seychelles

2 hours ago
 QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pes ..

QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pest control services, municipal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.