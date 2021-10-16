UrduPoint.com

US Business 'Very Positive' About Working In Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

US Business 'Very Positive' About Working in Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The US business sector is very positive about the possibility to work in the Russian market and Moscow will always welcome American companies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk said at a press briefing.

"American companies work in Russia, they want to work in Russia.

We will always welcome their access to (the Russian market) on a par with all other companies in our market," Overchuk said on Friday. "American business is very sensible about the possibility of working in Russia, and is very positive about the possibility of working in Russia. I was once again convinced of this here today during the meeting I had with the American-Russian Business Council."

