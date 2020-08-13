UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Claims Iranian Navy Briefly Seized Oil Tanker Near Strait Of Hormuz - Reports

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

US Claims Iranian Navy Briefly Seized Oil Tanker Near Strait of Hormuz - Reports

Iranian naval forces boarded and seized an oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz for approximately five hours, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Thursday, citing a US military official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Iranian naval forces boarded and seized an oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz for approximately five hours, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Thursday, citing a US military official.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that two Iranian military ships and a helicopter overtook and boarded MV [Merchant Vessel] Willa, a Liberian-flagged oil tanker in the strait. CENTCOM has also posted a video that allegedly shows Iranian special forces fast-roping from the helicopter onto the oil tanker.

The official anonymously told AP that Iran seized MV Willa for five hours, but the vessel did not make any distress calls. The AP also reported that the United States military did not provide any reasons as to why Iran seized the oil tanker.

The strategically-important Strait of Hormuz provides the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. Nearly 25 percent of all global oil supplies pass through the strait.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Oil United States All From

Recent Stories

EU to Intensify Effort To Settle Trade Differences ..

57 seconds ago

Turkey, Libya Sign Memorandum of Understanding to ..

59 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Says Three Ukrainian Citizens Detained i ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus weighs on global oil demand: IEA

1 minute ago

Belarus says 700 more detained in protests

4 minutes ago

Head Punjnad bridge to be operational from Aug 14

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.