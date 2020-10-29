UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economy Surges 33.1% In Q3, Biggest Gain On Record: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:54 PM

US economy surges 33.1% in Q3, biggest gain on record: govt

After the worst downturn on record, the US economy posted the strongest recovery on record as it expanded at a 33.1 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :After the worst downturn on record, the US economy posted the strongest recovery on record as it expanded at a 33.1 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

That came after a 31.

4 percent drop in the April-June period during the worst of the pandemic, and a five percent drop in the first quarter. The annual rate is a measure that shows the full-year result if the gain in a single quarter were translated over 12 months.

However, compared to the July-September of 2019, the third quarter contracted 2.9 percent after falling 9.0 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

2019 Commerce

Recent Stories

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

37 minutes ago

Certificate Distribution Ceremony held at Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

UK's Labour broke law under left-wing leader: anti ..

1 minute ago

Oil price dives 5% on virus-driven demand fears

1 minute ago

New US weekly jobless claims fall to 751,000

1 minute ago

Arbab Nasar condemns Madrassa blast in Peshawar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.