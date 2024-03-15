Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

US, European stocks fall after hotter-than-expected producer prices

US and European stock markets mostly fell Thursday as the latest bout of economic indicators appeared to dent expectations the Federal Reserve might soon cut interest rates

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) US and European stock markets mostly fell Thursday as the latest bout of economic indicators appeared to dent expectations the Federal Reserve might soon cut interest rates.

Earlier, Paris had struck an all-time peak above 8,200 points and Frankfurt reached a new summit past 18,000, but both were later pulled down by Wall Street, with Paris ending only slightly higher and Frankfurt closing with a loss.

"US producer price data surprised on the upside, which is adding to fears that inflation pressures are building, and central banks may not be able to cut interest rates as fast as predicted," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

US shares had hit record highs Monday, but have largely churned sideways this week as investors digested a mixed bag of economic reports ahead of a key Fed meeting next week.

The United States reported Thursday that retail sales bounced 0.6 percent last month, but that came after a steep slide in January, and taken together the numbers did not suggest an overly hot economy.

More worryingly, US producer prices rose 0.6 percent in February, above analyst expectations. That report followed news earlier in the week that consumer prices had also risen unexpectedly.

"With less than a week until the next Federal Reserve meeting, data early Thursday reinforced ideas that inflation remains hotter than the central bank might like," said Charles Schwab analyst Joe Mazzola.

The US Fed meets Tuesday and Wednesday, though most investors do not expect the central bank to begin lowering interest rates until its June meeting.

US Steel shares closed 6.4 percent down after President Joe Biden, as expected, said he opposed its sale to Japan's Nippon Steel.

In Europe, prices were initially boosted after recent comments from the European Central Bank seemed to lead investors to also price in a rate cut in June. But the hesitant mood on Wall Street soon carried across the Atlantic, and shares fell back.

Elsewhere, bitcoin hit a fresh record high at $73,797 before losing gains, and oil reached its highest levels since November.

Oil prices were boosted by International Energy Agency forecasts that demand would grow higher than expected, combined with reports earlier this week that US stockpiles have fallen.

"Oil investors are expecting strong demand from China while the ongoing supply cuts by the OPEC+ means there is the potential for a supply deficit," said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at City Index.

Investors are also keeping tabs on China-US tensions after the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill that would force TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest from the company or see the platform banned in the United States.

Former US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said he is putting together a team of investors to buy TikTok.

More Stories From Business