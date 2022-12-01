(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) US energy firm Sempra Infrastructure has reached a sale and purchase agreement with the United Kingdom's INEOS to provide it about 1.4 million tonnes of LNG annually for 20 years, according to a release on Thursday.

"We are excited to finalize our commercial relationship with INEOS as a valued long-term LNG off-taker from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 development project," Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure, said in the release. "We look forward to advancing this project so we can begin delivering new supplies of US LNG to our European partners, as they pursue more secure energy for their customers.

"

Sempra would supply the LNG from Phase 1 of its Port Arthur project under development in Jefferson County, Texas. The companies have also signed a non-binding heads of agreement for INEOS to potentially purchase an additional 0.2 million tonnes per year from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project under development.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is permitted and expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains and LNG storage tanks and associated facilities capable of producing up to approximately 13.5 million tonnes per year of LNG under optimal conditions.