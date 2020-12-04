US Gains Only 245,000 Jobs in November as COVID-19 Slows Employment Growth - Labor Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The United States added just 245,000 jobs in November, less than half of what it did in October, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact labor market recovery, the government's monthly jobs data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 245,000 in November, and the unemployment rate edged down to 6.7 percent," the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a statement. The latest job additions were lower than the 469,000 forecast by economists for November and 60 percent short of October's gains of 610,000.