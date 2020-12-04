UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gains Only 245,000 Jobs In November As COVID-19 Slows Employment Growth - Labor Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

US Gains Only 245,000 Jobs in November as COVID-19 Slows Employment Growth - Labor Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The United States added just 245,000 jobs in November, less than half of what it did in October, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact labor market recovery, the government's monthly jobs data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 245,000 in November, and the unemployment rate edged down to 6.7 percent," the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a statement. The latest job additions were lower than the 469,000 forecast by economists for November and 60 percent short of October's gains of 610,000.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job United States October November Market Government Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

36 minutes ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

1 hour ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

2 hours ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

2 hours ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.