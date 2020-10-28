UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil Price Deepens Losses, Shedding 5% On Demand Fears

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

US oil price deepens losses, shedding 5% on demand fears

US oil prices accelerated losses Wednesday to shed more than five percent in value, as traders fretted that the worsening coronavirus crisis would further slash the world's appetite for crude

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :US oil prices accelerated losses Wednesday to shed more than five percent in value, as traders fretted that the worsening coronavirus crisis would further slash the world's appetite for crude.

At about 1310 GMT, New York's main contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in December, tumbled 5.4 percent to $37.44 per barrel. London's Brent North Sea crude for the same month was down 4.6 percent at $39.32.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil London Same New York December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

11 minutes ago

UAEFA to host training camps of three Asian teams ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman University ranks 1st for international stude ..

55 minutes ago

US stocks open sharply lower on coronavirus worrie ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

56 minutes ago

National Assembly body expresses reservations on r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.