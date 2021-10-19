UrduPoint.com

US Pressing OPEC Member Countries To Address Oil Supply Issue - White House

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The Biden administration is continuing to press member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to address the problem of the ongoing global oil supply, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We're continuing to press through member countries of OPEC, even as we are not a member, to address the supply issue and work to address it here as well," Psaki said during a press briefing. "We're going to continue to use every lever at our disposal."

