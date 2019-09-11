UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Affecting Russian Debt Have Not Led To Mass OFZ Sales By Non-residents - CBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:06 PM

US Sanctions Affecting Russian Debt Have Not Led to Mass OFZ Sales by Non-residents - CBR

US sanctions affecting Russia's state debt have not led to significant sales of federal loan bonds (OFZ) by non-residents, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a review of financial market risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) US sanctions affecting Russia's state debt have not led to significant sales of federal loan bonds (OFZ) by non-residents, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a review of financial market risks.

"The sanctions have not led to significant OFZ sales by non-residents... in August the volume of non-residents' investments decreased by only 18 billion rubles," the CBR said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Russia Bank August Market Billion

Recent Stories

Captain Rohail Nazir scores fighting hundred as In ..

11 minutes ago

US Attempts to Restructure Latin American Politica ..

10 minutes ago

US Threats to Slap New Sanctions on Rosneft Over V ..

25 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Sopore

25 minutes ago

China to exempt 16 categories of US products from ..

25 minutes ago

Two illegal dental clinics sealed in Dir Lower

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.