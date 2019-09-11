US Sanctions Affecting Russian Debt Have Not Led to Mass OFZ Sales by Non-residents - CBR

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:06 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) US sanctions affecting Russia's state debt have not led to significant sales of federal loan bonds (OFZ) by non-residents, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a review of financial market risks.
"The sanctions have not led to significant OFZ sales by non-residents... in August the volume of non-residents' investments decreased by only 18 billion rubles," the CBR said.