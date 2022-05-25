US Sanctions 'Slowly Strangling Russian Military' - Under Secretary of Commerce

US economic sanctions against Russia are "slowly strangling" the Russian armed forces by cutting off crucial high tech spare parts for their tank manufacturing and aircraft industries, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said on Wednesday

"We are slowly strangling the Russian military," Estevez said in an Atlantic Council podcast. "We have cut off their access to semiconductors."

Two Russian tank factories have been forced to close because of lack of parts and the Russian air force can no longer get all the parts they need to maintain their combat aircraft, Estevez said.

"There is a decline of 94% in high tech parts covered by the program's sanctions list ... (and) there are 260 companies on it," Estevez said.

Thirty-seven nations around the world were cooperating with the United States in shutting down high tech exports to Russia that could support military operations in Ukraine, Estevez added.