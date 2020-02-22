US stocks close with sharp declines, Dow -0.8% hs/cs

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street continued to tumble Friday amid renewed fears that the virus outbreak in China will have a real impact on companies that depend on goods from the Asian manufacturing hub.

As more companies warned of expected hit to their bottom lines, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.

8 percent to close at 28,992.41.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 1.1 percent to end at 3,337.75, and the tech-rich Nasdaq dropped 1.8 percent to 9,576.59.

More than 2,200 people have died from the disease in China, which has infected more than 75,000 people there and over 1,000 abroad, fueling concerns the epidemic will become a bigger problem in neighboring economies.