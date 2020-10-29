UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Almost 4% Down Based On US Political Uncertainty, Lockdowns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Stocks End Almost 4% Down Based on US Political Uncertainty, Lockdowns

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) US stocks ended down almost 4 percent on Wednesday, spooked by the uncertainty over the outcome of the November 3 presidential election and an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in Europe and the Americas and the return of lockdowns in some countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, lost 3.4 percent to settle at 3,271.

The S&P, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 3.5 percent to end at 3,305.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, fell 3.

8 percent to finish the day at 11,004.

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany ordered a return to lockdowns and France was considering to follow suit amid an increase of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In addition, political uncertainty in the United States increased as polls tightened in the battleground and other US states between President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead of the November 3 election.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Google Europe Facebook France Trump Germany New York Stock Exchange United States November Stocks Apple Top Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

2 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

3 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

3 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.