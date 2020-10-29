US Stocks End Almost 4% Down Based on US Political Uncertainty, Lockdowns

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) US stocks ended down almost 4 percent on Wednesday, spooked by the uncertainty over the outcome of the November 3 presidential election and an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in Europe and the Americas and the return of lockdowns in some countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, lost 3.4 percent to settle at 3,271.

The S&P, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 3.5 percent to end at 3,305.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, fell 3.

8 percent to finish the day at 11,004.

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany ordered a return to lockdowns and France was considering to follow suit amid an increase of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In addition, political uncertainty in the United States increased as polls tightened in the battleground and other US states between President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead of the November 3 election.