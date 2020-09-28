UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Gain Ahead Of Economic Data Deluge

Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:29 PM

Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, opening a week of extensive economic data releases on an upswing as a difficult September nears its conclusion

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, opening a week of extensive economic data releases on an upswing as a difficult September nears its conclusion.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.

3 percent to 27,521.79.

The broad based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to 3,337.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.2 percent to 11,040.29.

This week's economic Calendar includes reports on US manufacturing and consumer confidence and culminates with the September employment report.

