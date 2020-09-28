US Stocks Gain Ahead Of Economic Data Deluge
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:29 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, opening a week of extensive economic data releases on an upswing as a difficult September nears its conclusion.
About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.
3 percent to 27,521.79.
The broad based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to 3,337.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.2 percent to 11,040.29.
This week's economic Calendar includes reports on US manufacturing and consumer confidence and culminates with the September employment report.