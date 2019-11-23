WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The United States is interested in exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bulgaria, and this idea will be part of the discussions during Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's visit to Washington next week, a US senior Trump administration official told reporters on Friday.

"We are certainly interested in the possibilities for exporting LNG to Bulgaria and to other countries in the region," the official said. "When I talked about increasing trade, I was thinking about opportunities being in both directions, because I think that they exist. But certainly LNG would be an important part of this."

Borissov and US President Donald Trump will meet at the Oval Office on November 25.

The Trump administration official said Bulgaria is traditionally one of the poor countries in the region, but there is tremendous potential for economic growth in partnership with the United States.

"We are particularly enthusiastic about working in the energy sector," the official said. "Bulgaria has tremendous potential here, and tremendous investment potential for US companies as it seek to decrease its reliance on Russian energy and to diversify its energy sources."

The official noted that the United States is also looking for opportunities to increase bilateral trade as there are a number of good possibilities and areas in which US and Bulgarian business can cooperate.

The United States, along with Qatar and Australia, are the world's top three producers of LNG while Russian supplies consist mainly of dry natural gas.