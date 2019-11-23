UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Discuss Exporting LNG To Bulgaria During PM Borissov's Visit - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:30 AM

US to Discuss Exporting LNG to Bulgaria During PM Borissov's Visit - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The United States is interested in exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bulgaria, and this idea will be part of the discussions during Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's visit to Washington next week, a US senior Trump administration official told reporters on Friday.

"We are certainly interested in the possibilities for exporting LNG to Bulgaria and to other countries in the region," the official said. "When I talked about increasing trade, I was thinking about opportunities being in both directions, because I think that they exist. But certainly LNG would be an important part of this."

Borissov and US President Donald Trump will meet at the Oval Office on November 25.

The Trump administration official said Bulgaria is traditionally one of the poor countries in the region, but there is tremendous potential for economic growth in partnership with the United States.

"We are particularly enthusiastic about working in the energy sector," the official said. "Bulgaria has tremendous potential here, and tremendous investment potential for US companies as it seek to decrease its reliance on Russian energy and to diversify its energy sources."

The official noted that the United States is also looking for opportunities to increase bilateral trade as there are a number of good possibilities and areas in which US and Bulgarian business can cooperate.

The United States, along with Qatar and Australia, are the world's top three producers of LNG while Russian supplies consist mainly of dry natural gas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Business Poor Russia Washington Visit Trump Qatar Bulgaria United States November Gas Top

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

2 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

1 hour ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

2 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

1 hour ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

2 hours ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.