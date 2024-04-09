Open Menu

USC Achieves Record Sales Of Rs 44 Billion During Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has recorded its highest-ever sales of Rs 44 billion during the month of Ramazan, marking the first time in its history that it has successfully surpassed the set sales target of Rs 40 billion under the Prime Minister's Relief Package.

"USC has achieved historic sales in the Prime Minister's Ramazan Relief Package 2024 and has broken all its previous records," a spokesman for the corporation said in a news release on Tuesday.

According to the details, the government had announced a historic subsidy of Rs 12.5 billion through the USC, for which timely arrangements and professional planning by the management of the Corporation were made, ensuring the smooth availability of all items in abundance.

"The management and workers worked day and night to successfully deliver 19 basic items under this Prime Minister's Ramazan Relief Package to registered families of BISP up to PMT-60," the spokesman said.

He also noted that the computerization of the Utility Stores Corporation and modern technology made monitoring of USC operations possible, with every transaction now being recorded.

"Due to the excellent strategy of Utility Stores Corporation and a well-organized supply chain management system, achieving such a huge sales target was made possible, which is undoubtedly a positive step for the growth of any organization," the spokesman remarked.

