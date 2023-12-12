USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Utility Stores Corporation (USC), clarifying the news published in some sections of the media, said that USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per the rules of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and regularly pays all taxes on all item sales

According to the news, few items available in utility stores are more expensive than open market which is contrary to reality.

Because the items available at USC are packaged, standard and of high quality, while the open market prices mentioned in the news are of the lowest quality and average, said a press release issued here.

At present, prices of pulses, white gram, sugar, flour, rice and other commodities available at utility stores are very low and of high quality as compared to the general market.

Therefore, all consumers can visit utility stores for shopping without any hassles and get quality savings.

