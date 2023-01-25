Uzbekistan to Retain Rights to Its Gas Transmission System for Russian Supplies - Ministry

Uzbekistan will retain ownership of its gas transmission system while cooperating on gas supplies with Russia, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Uzbek Energy Minister Jo'rabek Mirzamahmudov signed a roadmap for cooperation in the gas industry.

"The negotiations and the roadmap were focused on the supply of natural gas to the domestic market in the required volumes, while fully preserving the ownership of Uzbekistan's existing gas transmission system. In this case, there is absolutely no threat to the gas transportation system and no threat to our sovereignty," the ministry said on Telegram.

At the beginning of January, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, confirmed their mutual desire to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation between the two countries.