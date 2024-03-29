- Home
- Business
- Uzbekistan's Ambassador, Pakistan’s Commerce minister forge path for enhanced economic ties
Uzbekistan's Ambassador, Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Forge Path For Enhanced Economic Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov and Pakistan’s Commerce minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday forged path for enhanced economic and trade relations.
Uzbekistan's Ambassador , Aybek Arif Usmanov, met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, aiming to elevate economic relations between the two nations, said a press release issued here.
Usmanov praised Minister Jam's experience in politics and expressed confidence in his ability to enhance bilateral trade.
Stressing the longstanding friendly ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, Usmanov emphasized the necessity of bolstering economic cooperation across various sectors through Business to Business and Government to Government agreements.
Uzbekistan's foreign minister and deputy trade secretary have planned to visit Pakistan soon for B2B and G2G discussions aimed at boosting trade, he added.
Highlighting the potential in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, building materials, textiles, and leather, Usmanov underscored the importance of tapping into these opportunities.
Minister Khan echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the untapped potential between the two countries and emphasizing the need for improved connectivity and new trade routes to enhance trade volume.
Both dignitaries pledged for close coordination to facilitate the business community from both sides.
This commitment aligns with their shared goal of fostering stronger economic ties and creating mutually beneficial opportunities for trade and investment.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
More Stories From Business
-
Weekly inflation falls slightly2 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy27 minutes ago
-
Economy commences on better note in 2024: Finance Minister42 minutes ago
-
BIST 100 up at Friday’s open2 hours ago
-
Biden administration approves $60M to rebuild Baltimore bridge2 hours ago
-
China to export homegrown tunnel-boring machine to Italy2 hours ago
-
Foreigners make nearly 3 million inbound, outbound trips to China in Jan-Feb2 hours ago
-
Türkiye's foreign trade gap halves in January-February2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Tractor production increase 68% in Jul-Feb4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago