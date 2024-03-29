ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov and Pakistan’s Commerce minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday forged path for enhanced economic and trade relations.

Uzbekistan's Ambassador , Aybek Arif Usmanov, met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, aiming to elevate economic relations between the two nations, said a press release issued here.

Usmanov praised Minister Jam's experience in politics and expressed confidence in his ability to enhance bilateral trade.

Stressing the longstanding friendly ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, Usmanov emphasized the necessity of bolstering economic cooperation across various sectors through Business to Business and Government to Government agreements.

Uzbekistan's foreign minister and deputy trade secretary have planned to visit Pakistan soon for B2B and G2G discussions aimed at boosting trade, he added.

Highlighting the potential in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, building materials, textiles, and leather, Usmanov underscored the importance of tapping into these opportunities.

Minister Khan echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the untapped potential between the two countries and emphasizing the need for improved connectivity and new trade routes to enhance trade volume.

Both dignitaries pledged for close coordination to facilitate the business community from both sides.

This commitment aligns with their shared goal of fostering stronger economic ties and creating mutually beneficial opportunities for trade and investment.