Open Menu

Uzbekistan's Ambassador, Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Forge Path For Enhanced Economic Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Uzbekistan's Ambassador, Pakistan’s Commerce minister forge path for enhanced economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov and Pakistan’s Commerce minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday forged path for enhanced economic and trade relations.

Uzbekistan's Ambassador , Aybek Arif Usmanov, met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, aiming to elevate economic relations between the two nations, said a press release issued here.

Usmanov praised Minister Jam's experience in politics and expressed confidence in his ability to enhance bilateral trade. 

Stressing the longstanding friendly ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, Usmanov emphasized the necessity of bolstering economic cooperation across various sectors through Business to Business and Government to Government agreements. 

Uzbekistan's foreign minister and deputy trade secretary have planned to visit Pakistan soon for B2B and G2G discussions aimed at boosting trade, he added.

Highlighting the potential in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, building materials, textiles, and leather, Usmanov underscored the importance of tapping into these opportunities. 

Minister Khan echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the untapped potential between the two countries and emphasizing the need for improved connectivity and new trade routes to enhance trade volume.

Both dignitaries pledged for close coordination to facilitate the business community from both sides. 

This commitment aligns with their shared goal of fostering stronger economic ties and creating mutually beneficial opportunities for trade and investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Agriculture Visit Uzbekistan Commerce Textile From Government

Recent Stories

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

27 minutes ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

39 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

1 hour ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

2 hours ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

3 hours ago
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

3 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

16 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business