UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vegetables Exports Witness 71.80% Increase In 8 Months

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:52 PM

Vegetables exports witness 71.80% increase in 8 months

Vegetables exports from the country during first eight months of current financial year witnessed about 71.80 percent increase as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Vegetables exports from the country during first eight months of current financial year witnessed about 71.80 percent increase as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July to February 2019-20, about 649,183 metric tons of vegetables valuing $236.755 million exported as against the exports of 614.716 metric tons worth $138.372 million of same period of last year.

According to the trade figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during last 8 months of current financial year the exports of fresh fruits from the country also grew by 1.61 per cent as about 687,932 metric tons of fruits valuing $346.508 million exported as compared the exports of 629,026 metric tons costing $341.

007 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, exports of legminonus remained down track and zero quantity of the commodity exported during the period under review, it added.

During last eight months wheat exports also decreased by 89.68 percent as it was recorded at 48,883 metric tons worth $11.993 million.

The exports of wheat during the same period of last year was recorded at 515,002 metric tons worth $110.838 million of first eight monts of last FY.

It may be recalled here that food commodities worth of $3.033 billion exported in last eight months of current financial year which was recorded at $2.875 billion of corresponding period of last year, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same February May July From Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Minister for Food Sami Ullah Ch resigns

2 minutes ago

Five Rockets Target US Oil Service Company in Sout ..

4 seconds ago

Two Big Fires Continue Raging in Chernobyl Radioac ..

5 seconds ago

World Health Day 2020 Dedicated to Nurses and Midw ..

7 seconds ago

Ombudsman issues directives regarding applications ..

8 seconds ago

Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.