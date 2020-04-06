Vegetables exports witness 71.80% increase in 8 months

Vegetables exports from the country during first eight months of current financial year witnessed about 71.80 percent increase as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Vegetables exports from the country during first eight months of current financial year witnessed about 71.80 percent increase as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July to February 2019-20, about 649,183 metric tons of vegetables valuing $236.755 million exported as against the exports of 614.716 metric tons worth $138.372 million of same period of last year.

According to the trade figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during last 8 months of current financial year the exports of fresh fruits from the country also grew by 1.61 per cent as about 687,932 metric tons of fruits valuing $346.508 million exported as compared the exports of 629,026 metric tons costing $341.

007 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, exports of legminonus remained down track and zero quantity of the commodity exported during the period under review, it added.

During last eight months wheat exports also decreased by 89.68 percent as it was recorded at 48,883 metric tons worth $11.993 million.

The exports of wheat during the same period of last year was recorded at 515,002 metric tons worth $110.838 million of first eight monts of last FY.

It may be recalled here that food commodities worth of $3.033 billion exported in last eight months of current financial year which was recorded at $2.875 billion of corresponding period of last year, the data revealed.