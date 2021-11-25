UrduPoint.com

VEON CEO Appreciates Pakistan For Supporting Investors

Kaan Terzioglu, Group Chief Executive Officer VEON Thursday called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin and expressed appreciation for supporting investors in Pakistan

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, Kaan Terzioglu briefed the Adviser on the operations and service provision of the company.

He informed that his company was transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that provide opportunities in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets.

The CEO also highlighted measures for better use of technology as well as the importance of data sovereignty for a country like Pakistan. He sought support and cooperation for investment in new technologies in the country.

Shaukat Tarin while appreciating the proposals, apprised that the government welcomes and supports foreign investment into the country and a number of initiatives are being taken to facilitate the investors.

The adviser extended his full support and facilitation and assured that all hurdles in attracting foreign investment would be removed.

He stated that information technology and telecommunications was an important sector that could play a key role in economic growth.

The adviser further suggested that a comprehensive roadmap for extending further support and cooperation may be shared.

On the occasion, Kaan Terzioglu thanked the adviser for extending his full support and cooperation.

