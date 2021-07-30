Virus-hit IAG narrows first-half loss to 2.0 billion euros

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, narrowed first-half losses to 2.0 billion Euros ($2.4 billion) as it continued to suffer from pandemic fallout, it said Friday.

The London-listed airline giant, which faced a net loss of 3.8 billion euros a year earlier, said in a results statement that it "continues to be adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic".