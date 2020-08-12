UrduPoint.com
VS Reaffirms ER Of Gharo Solar

VS reaffirms ER of Gharo solar

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Gharo Solar Limited at single A-Minus/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Gharo Solar Limited at single A-Minus/A-Two. The medium to long-term rating of 'A-' denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of 'A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payments, said a press release here on Wednesday.

Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are considered sound. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on May 03, 2019.

The ratings assigned to GSL take into account sound profile of sponsors having considerable experience in establishing green-field projects in power and industrial sectors and also operating a portfolio of solar and small hydro projects.

