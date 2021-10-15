Vucic Hopes To Discuss Gas Prices With Putin On November 25
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 04:55 PM
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 25 to discuss the gas prices.
"We have received a preliminary date of the meeting with Putin, November 25 ... I plan to discuss the gas prices," Vucic said, as quoted by Serbian state news agency Tanjug.
Vucic expressed hope that it would be possible to agree on favorable prices.