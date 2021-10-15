Vucic Hopes to Discuss Gas Prices With Putin on November 25

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 25 to discuss the gas prices.

"We have received a preliminary date of the meeting with Putin, November 25 ... I plan to discuss the gas prices," Vucic said, as quoted by Serbian state news agency Tanjug.

Vucic expressed hope that it would be possible to agree on favorable prices.