Vucic Hopes To Discuss Gas Prices With Putin On November 25

Fri 15th October 2021

Vucic Hopes to Discuss Gas Prices With Putin on November 25

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 25 to discuss the gas prices

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 25 to discuss the gas prices.

"We have received a preliminary date of the meeting with Putin, November 25 ... I plan to discuss the gas prices," Vucic said, as quoted by Serbian state news agency Tanjug.

Vucic expressed hope that it would be possible to agree on favorable prices.

