Vuvic Says Serbian Portion of TurkStream Pipeline to Be Completed on Time

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that the country's section of the TurkStream gas pipeline would be completed on time, which has previously been stated to be before the end of this year.

In June, the head of Russia's Gazprom, the operating company behind the construction of the TurkStream's twin pipeline, said that the Serbian portion of the project would be completed by the end of 2019. Vucic then said in late September that the Serbian portion of the pipeline was almost near completion.

"Everything will be built and completed on time, like we promised," Vucic said during a meeting with Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

TurkStream is a 570-mile twin pipeline that will run through the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and is expected to carry 1.1 trillion cubic feet of gas per year. It consists of two pipelines, one for supplying gas to Turkey and the other to European countries bypassing potentially unreliable transit partners.