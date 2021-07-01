UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Has Roaring 2nd Quarter With S&P 500 At Record High, Nasdaq Rising 10%

Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Wall Street Has Roaring 2nd Quarter With S&P 500 at Record High, Nasdaq Rising 10%

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Key stocks on Wall Street had a roaring second quarter, with the blue-chip S&P500 notching a record high and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posting a 10 percent gain on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, raced to an all-time high of 4,3003 before closing at 4,297. It was up 0.1 percent on the day, 2 percent on the month and 8 percent for the quarter.

Nasdaq, which includes high-flying tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, microsoft, Netflix and Google, settled at 14,504.

It was down 0.2 percent on the day but up almost 6 percent for the month and nearly 10 percent higher for the quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US equity barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, finished at 34,502. It was up 0.6 percent for the day, flat on the month and down 4.6 percent for the quarter.

Most US economic data have been bullish in recent months as the US economy makes progress from exiting the restrictive measures imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

