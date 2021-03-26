UrduPoint.com
Water Samples Taken From River After Oil Spill In Northwest Russia - Officials

Fri 26th March 2021

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Specialists took water samples from the Volkhov River in Novgorod region after reported oil spill, the Russian emergency ministry's representative told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this day, the Novgorod region government reported detecting the spill of oil products on the river in the nearby city of Veliky Novgorod.

The source of contamination is unknown.

"Water samples have been taken from the site of the spill to identify contaminants and pollution degree," the representative said.

According to him, drones will fly over the place to determine the scale of the spill. He added that the contamination, located in the backwater, has not spread downstream yet.

