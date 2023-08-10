Open Menu

WCCI Sialkot Inks MoU With Fair Trade NAP

Published August 10, 2023

WCCI Sialkot inks MoU with Fair Trade NAP

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Sialkot and the Fair Trade NAP

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Sialkot and the Fair Trade NAP.

A delegation comprising NAP Fair Trade Chairman Asad Bajwa and Country Programme Consultant for Pakistan Sara Anum engaged in discussions with WCCI President Dr Maryam Nouman, Senior Vice President Gulzaib Awan, Legal Adviser Lubna Tabassum and Executive Committee Members Nadia Qaiser and Shabina Gillani.

