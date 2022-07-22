Weekly inflation eases 0.22 percent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 21 for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.22 percent as compared to the previous week.

SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 200.10 points against 200.55 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 32.82 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

However, Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.33 percent increase and went up from 206.12 points in last week to 206.79 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888 and Rs22,889-29,517 increased by 0.22 percent and 0.13 percent whereas SPI for consumptions from Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 decreased by 0.05 percent and 0.48 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 31 (60.

78%) items increased, 11 (21.57%) items decreased and 09 (17.65%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis, included tomatoes (7.04%), bananas (3.34%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.14%), onions (0.46%), sugar (0.44%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.42%), gur (0.32%), rice basmati broken (0.19%) , diesel (14.62%) and petrol (7.41%) The commodities that witnessed increase on WoW basis included, chicken (3.80%), georgette (3.44%), shirting (2.53%), garlic (2.25%), pulse mash (2.07%), potatoes (1.56%), pulse masoor (1.43%), pulse moong (1.39%), cooking oil 5 litre (1.35%) and tea packet (1.29%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included Chillies Powdered (43.42%), Sugar (15.51%), Tomatoes (6.18%), Gur (2.72%) and Pulse Moong (0.72%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices included diesel (106.16%), petrol (103.34%), pulse masoor (91.29%), onions (88.46%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (76.85%), mustard oil (75.78%), cooking oil 5 litre (75.35%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (71.71%), washing soap (60.25%), chicken (58.41%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), pulse gram (51.46%), garlic (43.70%) and lpg (40.47%)