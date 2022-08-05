UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Goes Up By 0.82 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Weekly inflation goes up by 0.82 percent

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 04 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.82 percent as compared to the previous week.

SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 209.17 points against 207.47 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 38.63 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 1.16 percent increase and went up from 213.55 points in last week to 216.03 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 1.07 percent, 0.98 percent, 0.91 percent and 0.69 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 33 (64.71%) items increased, 04 (7.84%) items decreased and 14 (27.45%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis, included chicken (5.08%), bananas (3.40%), petrol (1.29%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.15%).

The commodities that witnessed increase on WoW basis included, onions (24.92%), tomatoes (11.93%), pulse moong (5.72%), pulse mash (5.28%), potatoes (5.03%), pulse masoor (4.43%), pulse gram (2.69%), eggs (2.44%), powdered milk (1.61%), gur (1.53%), salt (1.46%), garlic (1.30%), diesel (3.78%) and LPG (1.49%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powder (43.42%), sugar (16.27%) and gur (1.86%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices included diesel (109.15%), onions (107.95%), pulse masoor (106.71%), petrol (88.94%), cooking oil 5 litre (74.44%), mustard oil (73.89%), chicken (73.42%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (72.26%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (70.48%), washing soap (62.62%), pulse gram (59.07%), electricity for Q1 (52.61%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), pulse mash (46.01%) and garlic (41.16%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price August All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

2 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

2 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

2 hours ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.