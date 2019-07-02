Weekly inflation witnesses nominal increase of 0.03

The weekly inflation for the week ended on June 27, for the combined income group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.03 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The weekly inflation for the week ended on June 27, for the combined income group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.03 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 257.50 points against 257. 41 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also decreased from 236.68 points in last week to 236.95 points, showing growth of 0.11 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 11.83 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 9.28 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 per month increased by 0.06 percent, 0.

04 percent, 0.02 percent , and 0.02 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 7 items registered decrease, while that of 19 items increased with the remaining 27 items' prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included chicken farm, bananas, onions, tomatoes, LPG Cylinder, sugar and gram pulse.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included cigarettes, potatoes, eggs, garlic, mash pulse, moong pulse, tea (prepared), curd, wheat flour, milk (fresh), rice (Irri-6), gur, vegetable ghee (loose), mutton, cooking oil t(tin), vegetable ghee (tin), beef, red chilly and mustard oil.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included wheat, rice (basmati), bread, milk (powdered), masoor pulse, salt (powdered), tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal,, long cloth, shirting, lawn (printed), georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, kerosene oil, firewookd, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.