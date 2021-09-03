UrduPoint.com

Western Union Resumes Money Transfer Service To Afghanistan

The International money exchange company says Western Union is pleased to share that it is resuming its money transfer services into Afghanistan, starting September 2, so that our customers can once again send money and support their loved ones at this time

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2021) Western Union resumed its money transfer service to Afghanistan, the latest reports said on Friday.

In a statement, the international money exchange company said, “Western Union is pleased to share that it is resuming its money transfer services into Afghanistan, starting September 2, so that our customers can once again send money and support their loved ones at this time,”.

It also said, “We understand the urgent needs of our customers and their families and are committed to supporting them,” pointing out that Western Union would waive transfer fees from September 3 through 17.

According to the World Bank, remittances from Afghans living abroad were crucial for the impoverished country’s economy and amounted to almost $789 billion last year.

The Washington-based development bank last week announced it would suspend aid to the country, saying it was “deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and the impact on the country’s development prospects, especially for women,”.

The IMF announced shortly after the Taliban’s takeover that it would suspend its assistance to the country, citing uncertainty surrounding its leadership.

