What is profit margin for dealers on per litre petrol and diesel?

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2021) Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) are getting Rs 3.91 profit margin on per litre petrol and Rs3.30 on per litre diesel.

The reports say that Rs2.75 profit margin was appropriate on per litre petrol for the dealers but they are demanding Rs6 profit margin on per litre petrol.

If the government accepts demands of the dealers and increase Rs6 as profit margin on per litre petrol then it will go up to Rs9, causing huge burden on the public. The margin on per litre diesel will be Rs 8.50 if the demands of the dealers are accepted.

The oil marketing companies are charging Rs2.97 as profit margin on per litre petrol. The profit margin of the oil marketing companies will also go up if the government accepts the demands of petroleum dealers association.