UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Entrepreneurs Must Avail SBP Schemes:VP FWCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:19 PM

Women entrepreneurs must avail SBP schemes:VP FWCCI

Women entrepreneurs must benefit from schemes launched by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to enhance their role in the economic mainstream of the country, said Shama Ahmad, Vice President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Women entrepreneurs must benefit from schemes launched by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to enhance their role in the economic mainstream of the country, said Shama Ahmad, Vice President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI).

While addressing a seminar 'Refinance and Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) for Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) sector', she said that women have fifty one percent (51 %) share in total population of Pakistan but their role in national economy was not in proportional of their population.

She said that FWCCI had been established for the mainstreaming of women in order to maximize their participation in economic activities and in this connection awareness sessions, exhibitions were arranged.

Shama highlighted that only 100 women had applied for the loan facilities so far to expand their businesses."Many of them are new start-ups", she added.

Earlier,Sarfraz Ahmad Nadeem chief manager SBP Faisalabad said that State Bank launched 12 to 13 SME schemes,adding that many of these were exclusively for women including Refinance & Credit Guarantee Scheme.

He said under Refinance and Credit Guarantee Scheme,women could get loan upto Rs 1.5 million on personal surety from four banks-- Al-Falah, HBL, UBL and ABL at only 5% markup,adding that it will be re-payable within 5 years with a grace period of 6 months.

"The installment of loan could be payable on monthly or quarterly basis", he said and added that no processing fees would be charged from any applicant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Faisalabad State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Chamber Women United Bank Limited Allied Bank Limited Commerce From Industry Share Habib Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s admission to NHS Trust Hospital t ..

18 minutes ago

Syria Demands Int'l Community to Condemn US Mideas ..

17 minutes ago

Traders of Afghan market assured cooperation with ..

19 minutes ago

Group 42 helping China combat new coronavirus outb ..

51 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks hit 5-week high as mid ..

51 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks hit 5-week high as mid ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.