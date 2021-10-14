UrduPoint.com

World Economy Depends On US, Russia Interested In Absence Of Leaps - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The entire world economy depends on the condition of the US economy, Russia is interested in the absence of leaps there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The United States is the largest economy in the world, very high-tech.

The entire world economy depends on the condition of the American economy, and we are objectively interested in the absence of unrest, leaps there, but this does not depend on us," Putin said in an interview with CNBC published on the Kremlin website.

He said Moscow is closely watching what is happening, analyzing and taking the necessary steps in order to ensure its long-term interests.

