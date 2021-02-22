UrduPoint.com
Zubair Shah Appointed Additional Director (DGTR) Customs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Zubair Shah appointed Additional Director (DGTR) Customs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Zubair Shah, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Additional Director, Directorate General of Training and Research (DGTR) Customs, Karachi.

According to FBR notification issued here Monday, Zubair Shah has relinquished the charge of the post Additional Collector, Model Customs Collectorate of Appraisement and facilitation (West) Karachi.

He assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Syed Fazal Samad, a PCS/BS-19 officer has appointed as Additional Collector, Model Customs Collectorate of Appraisement and Facilitation (West), Karachi and he assumed the charge of the post.

