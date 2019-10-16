Intl seminar on Medicinal Importance of Hemp held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

The Hemp is an important crop that can be used for medicinal purposes said the speakers at an international seminar organized here on Wednesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Hemp is an important crop that can be used for medicinal purposes said the speakers at an international seminar organized here on Wednesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) The Hemp provides a sustainable alternative to many oil-based products and can also be used to make a variety of products from building materials to clothing to medicine they said and urged the government should give the legal permission to cultivate the hemp in Pakistan

The seminar was organized with an aim to create awareness among the society on the many potential benefits of the hemp plant.

Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, Fellow and Council Member of Pakistan academy of Sciences was the Chief Guest while Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan Former VC, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Andrew Hall, Canadian Businessman, Dr. Mubashir Riaz Khan & Dr. Rehmat ullah Qureshi from PMAS-AAUR, Ms Helga Ahmad and Faiz Kakr along with faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

The speakers further said that hemp is an environment friendly plant that grows wildly in most parts of Pakistan and can be grown as a potential energy crop in Pakistan to meet its energy requirements by producing various kinds of biofuels.

The Hemp seeds contain plenty of protein, healthful fatty acids, omega-3 oil and fiber. Medical hemp helps in chronic pain, muscle spasms, reducing nauseam improving appetite in HIV/AIDS and also recommended for anorexia, arthritis, glaucoma and migraine, they added.

They informed that Hemp in the construction process- from roof installation to flooring to wall constructions is a concept gradually gaining popularity in most developed and developing nations.

It has fire resistance, non toxic, natural resistance to mold, insects, fire and resistance in drowning. 1200 square feet areas of hemp absorb the carbon dioxide as a forest of 10 acres.

Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwar while addressing the participants said that world is moving from chemical medicine to herbal treatment as chemical medicine also complicated the health.

He stressed that there is dire need to conduct research and development in herbal medicine and organic medicine and hoped that PMAS-AAUR should pay special attention for the use of herbal medicine for health challenges. He pointed out that Pakistan has the potential to export herbal medicine and products.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman and Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that there is dire need for the academia industry linkages. Dr. Qamar said that strong collaboration with industry is needed and urged the faculty members for quality research.

He informed that PMAS-AAUR and Prince Edward Island University Canada are going for linkages and result would be seen in the years to come.

Andrew Hall informed the seminar that in Canada Hemp cultivation is allowed and mostly it is used for medicinal purposes. 25 to 30 countries have given permission for the cultivation of hemp while Netherland is the biggest producer and Germany is the biggest user for medicinal hemp.

Dr. Rehmat Ullah Qureshi of PMAS-AAUR also delivered lecture on Hemp history, uses and its benefits.