UrduPoint.com

Team NUST Secures 2nd Position At Formula Student Russia ’21, First-ever Podium For Pakistan In Any Formula Student Competition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podium for Pakistan in any Formula Student Competition

Following their recent successful run in Formula Student UK 2021, Formula Electric Racing – a team of students from Pakistan Navy Engineering College of NUST – has risen to prominence against all odds by winning overall second position at the Formula Student Russia ’21 (FSR), thereby securing first-ever podium for Pakistan in any Formula Student Competition

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th September, 2021) Following their recent successful run in Formula Student UK 2021, Formula Electric Racing – a team of students from Pakistan Navy Engineering College of NUST – has risen to prominence against all odds by winning overall second position at the Formula Student Russia ’21 (FSR), thereby securing first-ever podium for Pakistan in any Formula Student Competition. The team also stood second in all individual events of the competition, including Engineering Design event, Business Plan Presentation and Cost & Manufacturing Event. FSR is an international Formula Student Engineering Competition, bringing together teams from around the globe to showcase their Formula Student Vehicle Prototypes.

The Business Plan event comprised a Business Plan Presentation Video (BPPV), followed by a Business Plan Presentation (BPP). BPPV is a 30s pitch video while BPP is a ten-minute presentation based on a Deep Dive Topic provided by the judges.

The Deep dive topic for this year was to make a business model for large scale production of EV prototype that would cater the plan of zero carbon footprint facility in the model in the span of ten years.

The Engineering Design Event consisted of multiple presentations and sessions with judges for the assessment of vehicle's design and dynamics. A full vehicle appearance video was also submitted to the judges. Meanwhile, the Cost & Manufacturing event aimed at determining teams’ understanding of the cost of their vehicles. Teams are adjudicated based on their buying decisions and long-term investments, in tandem with manufacturing, quality and environmental sustainability of their decisions.

The NUST team has now started gearing up for the next season of Formula Student Competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Business Russia Student Vehicles Vehicle United Kingdom Event All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

30 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

37 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MB ..

Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.