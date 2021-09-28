Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podium for Pakistan in any Formula Student Competition

Following their recent successful run in Formula Student UK 2021, Formula Electric Racing – a team of students from Pakistan Navy Engineering College of NUST – has risen to prominence against all odds by winning overall second position at the Formula Student Russia ’21 (FSR), thereby securing first-ever podium for Pakistan in any Formula Student Competition

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th September, 2021) Following their recent successful run in Formula Student UK 2021, Formula Electric Racing – a team of students from Pakistan Navy Engineering College of NUST – has risen to prominence against all odds by winning overall second position at the Formula Student Russia ’21 (FSR), thereby securing first-ever podium for Pakistan in any Formula Student Competition. The team also stood second in all individual events of the competition, including Engineering Design event, Business Plan Presentation and Cost & Manufacturing Event. FSR is an international Formula Student Engineering Competition, bringing together teams from around the globe to showcase their Formula Student Vehicle Prototypes.

The Business Plan event comprised a Business Plan Presentation Video (BPPV), followed by a Business Plan Presentation (BPP). BPPV is a 30s pitch video while BPP is a ten-minute presentation based on a Deep Dive Topic provided by the judges.

The Deep dive topic for this year was to make a business model for large scale production of EV prototype that would cater the plan of zero carbon footprint facility in the model in the span of ten years.

The Engineering Design Event consisted of multiple presentations and sessions with judges for the assessment of vehicle's design and dynamics. A full vehicle appearance video was also submitted to the judges. Meanwhile, the Cost & Manufacturing event aimed at determining teams’ understanding of the cost of their vehicles. Teams are adjudicated based on their buying decisions and long-term investments, in tandem with manufacturing, quality and environmental sustainability of their decisions.

The NUST team has now started gearing up for the next season of Formula Student Competitions.