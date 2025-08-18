Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shuts Schools In Hilly Districts Amid Bad Weather, Flood Threat
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2025 | 11:48 PM
KPK provincial education issues notification, says schools in upper areas will remain closed from August 19 to August 25
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions in the province’s hilly and cold districts for one week due to bad weather and the risk of flash floods.
A notification issued by the provincial education department said that the schools in upper areas will remain closed from August 19 to August 25.
It is worth noting that schools in the mountainous and colder districts of KP usually observe only one month of summer vacation — from July 1 to July 31 — while schools in the plains remain closed until August 31.
Since schools in the hilly districts had reopened as per the regular schedule, authorities decided to suspend classes again in light of adverse weather conditions and the threat of cloudbursts in these areas.
