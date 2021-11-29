15.6mln children vaccinated against measles, rubella

The special campaign to vaccinate children against measles and rubella diseases ended with the vaccination of 15.6 million children across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The special campaign to vaccinate children against measles and rubella diseases ended with the vaccination of 15.6 million children across the province.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department, there were some reports of refusal cases from seven districts of the province among which Peshawar remained at the top where 63 percent of children were vaccinated against rubella and measles.

However in other districts, the vaccination ratio was much encouraging as in Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral and Upper Kohistan, 99 percent of children were vaccinated during the campaign. In Khyber district, 95 percent while in Swabi and Kolai Palas 96 percent each vaccination targets were achieved.

The Health Department said during the campaign the target of vaccinating children from the age of 9 months to 15 years was set that has been achieved to its maximum.