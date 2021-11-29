UrduPoint.com

15.6mln Children Vaccinated Against Measles, Rubella

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:18 PM

15.6mln children vaccinated against measles, rubella

The special campaign to vaccinate children against measles and rubella diseases ended with the vaccination of 15.6 million children across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The special campaign to vaccinate children against measles and rubella diseases ended with the vaccination of 15.6 million children across the province.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department, there were some reports of refusal cases from seven districts of the province among which Peshawar remained at the top where 63 percent of children were vaccinated against rubella and measles.

However in other districts, the vaccination ratio was much encouraging as in Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral and Upper Kohistan, 99 percent of children were vaccinated during the campaign. In Khyber district, 95 percent while in Swabi and Kolai Palas 96 percent each vaccination targets were achieved.

The Health Department said during the campaign the target of vaccinating children from the age of 9 months to 15 years was set that has been achieved to its maximum.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Kohistan Swabi From Top Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly b ..

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly back to South Africa

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh ..

Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh all out at 157

31 minutes ago
 IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police ..

IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police stations

33 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate expresses condolence on the demise ..

Chairman Senate expresses condolence on the demise of Ziauddin's death

12 minutes ago
 Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfi ..

Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfires: study

12 minutes ago
 Russian Army to Receive First 15 Homegrown Attack ..

Russian Army to Receive First 15 Homegrown Attack Helicopters Ka-52M in 2022 - S ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.