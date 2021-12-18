2nd phase of RED campaign progressing successfully in Kasur

The second phase of corona vaccination campaign 'reach every door (RED)' is progressing successfully in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The second phase of corona vaccination campaign 'reach every door (RED)' is progressing successfully in the district.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Pervaiz Iqbal during his visit to various union councils of Tehsil Kasur here on Saturday.

He visited Usmanwala, Piyal Kalan, Khara, Lakhnke, Ibrahim Abad, Chatianwala, Dholan, Hathar, Taragarh, Gohar Hathar, Fatehpur and other union councils and checked the performance of corona vaccination teams. He also reviewed cold cane, telesheet, door marking, tour plan and the measures for achieving the vaccination target.

He directed the teams to ensure the achievement of vaccination target fixed by the government in the second phase of reach every door campaign.