3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis feel confident that coronavirus is being handled well by the government of Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, 3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis feel confident that coronavirus is being handled well by the government.

As governments come up with solutions such as lockdowns, social distancing and isolation wards, Pakistan ranks lower than the global average in terms of confidence in the government’s measures.

Out of 28 countries, Pakistan ranks 17th in ranking according to confidence in government handling of coronavirus.