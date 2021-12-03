500,000 people get free medical treatment through Sehat Card Plus: Jhagra

UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday said that more than 500,000 people have availed free medical treatment under Health Card Plus since November 2020

In a statement , he said that best healthcare facilities were being provided to the citizens of KP at their doorsteps under health card.

He said that it was the responsibility of provincial government to provide best medical treatment to people.

Jhagra said that health card scheme was the unprecedented healthcare system launched in the country.

He said that every eligible citizen of KP was entitled to get free medical treatment up to one million rupee per year at any hospital across the country.

He informed that October 2021 witnessed 61,903 patient visits to hospitals on the Sehat Card Plus, the highest since the programme's inception.

"A year since the beginning of the roll out of our flagship universal health insurance programme, there is much to celebrate", he remarked.

The minister said that at this rate we can expect over 600,000 to 700,000 users of the programme in 2021-22.This means as many as between 8-10% of families will be touched every year under Sehat Card, he added.

Sehat Card Plus made private hospitals accessible to a common man, he said.

