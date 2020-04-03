UrduPoint.com
62 Corona Awareness Squads Constituted In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:18 PM

Some sixty two 'corona awareness squads' were constituted here Friday on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Some sixty two 'corona awareness squads' were constituted here Friday on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherzai inaugurated the recent drive to spread awareness especially among people living in far flung villages to aware them of pandemic's danger through their respective regional languages.

Peasants who were busy in cutting wheat crops were particularly focused to adopt pre-cautionary measures by using hand sanitizers while doing any activity in the fields.

Awareness squads were provided every safety measures including hand sanitizers, gloves and masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 virus, Deputy Commissioner said.

