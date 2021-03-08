73 cops contract COVID-19 in seven days

With 73 new cases reported in last seven days, around 6156 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :With 73 new cases reported in last seven days, around 6156 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He told that currently 152 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5980 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.