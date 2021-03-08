UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

73 Cops Contract COVID-19 In Seven Days

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

73 cops contract COVID-19 in seven days

With 73 new cases reported in last seven days, around 6156 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :With 73 new cases reported in last seven days, around 6156 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He told that currently 152 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5980 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

Related Topics

Sindh Police All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Community dialogue held on women empowerment

2 minutes ago

Parliamentary Secretary calls on Speaker KP Assemb ..

2 minutes ago

China's gigantic telescope detects new fast radio ..

2 minutes ago

Rallies held in connection with International Wome ..

6 minutes ago

ISS Crew Begins Final Sealing of 2nd Crack Causing ..

6 minutes ago

Uganda receives second batch of AstraZeneca vaccin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.